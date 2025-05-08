PSG finish off Arsenal to reach final

Paris Saint-Germain clinched a place in the Champions League final as goals by Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi gave them a 2-1 win over Arsenal in the second leg of their last-four tie on Wednesday, securing a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

Ruiz crashed in a shot from the edge of the area in the 27th minute at the Parc des Princes after PSG had withstood an early bombardment from the visitors.

Already leading in the tie after Ousmane Dembele's goal in last week's first leg, PSG then saw Vitinha have a second-half penalty saved.

However, Hakimi put the tie beyond Arsenal when he scored in the 72nd minute, even if Bukayo Saka did then pull one back for the visitors.

PSG's triumph sparked wild celebrations in the stadium and around the French capital, including on the Champs-Elysees, as they advance to a showdown in Munich on May 31 against Inter Milan.