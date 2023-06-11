Champions League win was ‘written in the stars’, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team’s maiden Champions League title was “written in the stars” after their final victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

Rodri’s 68th-minute strike proved enough for City to finally get their hands on club football’s biggest trophy, despite having to ride their luck as Inter missed several second-half chances.

“It’s so difficult to win it,” Guardiola told BT Sport after the nervy 1-0 victory.