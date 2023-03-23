Former World Cup winner Mesut Ozil retires from football

World Cup winner Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from football on Wednesday after an illustrious international career with Germany and club spells with Real Madrid and Arsenal.

The 34-year-old helped Germany to glory in Brazil in 2014 but bitterly quit the international scene after the Germans crashed out of the 2018 tournament in Russia.

"After thoughtful consideration, I'm announcing my immediate retirement from professional football," the attacking midfielder said.

"I've had the privilege to be an international footballer for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity.