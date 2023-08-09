Lopetegui quits as Wolves coach on eve of Premier League season

Julen Lopetegui has left his job as Wolves coach just days before the start of the Premier League season after reportedly being unhappy over the club’s recruitment policy.

“Wolves and Julen Lopetegui have reached an agreement to part ways, ending the Spaniard’s nine-month reign as head coach at the club,” Wolves said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The head coach and club acknowledged and accepted their differences of opinion on certain issues and agreed that an amicable end to his contract was the best solution for all parties.”