From the streets to a World Cup in Qatar

Along with Ety, Jasmine Akhter, Jannatul Ferdous, Hamida Akhter, Shathi Akhter, Mim Akhter, Afrin Khatun, Fairuz Abida, Tania Akhter and Tahmina Akhter will also play in the Bangladesh team. The Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar will host the World Cup.

Every girl of the Bangladesh street child team has lived a life of hardship. They want to forget their bleak past and light up their future with football. There was a time when one of them could be found at the Kamalapur Railway Station in an addicted state. Many of them had to endure different kinds of abuse. But now, all of them are dreaming of a beautiful future.

Young booter Hamida said, “We will play at the same ground where Messi, Ronaldo will play, I can hardly believe it!”