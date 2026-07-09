Morocco's Saibari out of quarter-final match against France

However, the attacking midfielder came off early on with a hamstring problem in the 3-0 win against Canada in the last 16 last Saturday,

and has not recovered.

Soufiane Rahimi, who is an out-and-out striker, came on for Saibari in that game and scored Morocco''s third goal.

The Atlas Lions are seeking to avenge their 2-0 defeat against France in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

That was the first time any African or Arab team had made it to the last four of the tournament, and the incentive for them this time is to

match that run.

Ouahbi dismissed suggestions that his team can say they have already had a successful tournament by getting to the quarter-finals.

"We absolutely want to win the game tomorrow, so we will not listen to people who say it doesn''t matter if we go out now," said the coach, who took over from predecessor Walid Regragui in March.