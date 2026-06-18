Portugal coach defends keeping Cristiano Ronaldo on in draw

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez dismissed questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's role after a frustrating World Cup opener, defending his decision to keep the captain on for the full 90 minutes in Wednesday's 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Ronaldo went without a shot on target in Houston, extending his scoreless streak to five straight World Cup matches and 10 consecutive games at major tournaments. The 41-year-old forward hasn't scored a non-penalty goal at a World Cup or European Championship since June 2021, but Martinez said removing him was never a serious consideration while Portugal chased a winner.

"It makes no sense to get the best goal scorer in world football out in a game that you need goals," Martinez said.