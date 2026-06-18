Czechs make five changes, South Africa ditch defensive formation

South Africa manager Hugo Broos has ditched his experiment with a five-man defence, used in their opening loss to Mexico, for their World Cup Group A match with the Czech Republic on Thursday, while the Czechs make five changes from the side which started in their defeat to South Korea.

South Africa revert to four at the back. Thalente Mbatha replaces suspended South African midfielder Sphephelo Sithole. Tomas Holes comes in for Stepan Chaloupek in the Czech defence.

Czechs go with two up front, Adam Hlozek partners Patrik Schick. Former Czech captain Tomas Soucek starts on the bench.