Frattesi shoots Inter Milan into final after Barcelona epic

Davide Frattesi fired Inter Milan into the Champions League final on Tuesday with an extra-time winner which gave the Italians a stunning 4-3 triumph over Barcelona, 7-6 on aggregate.

Italy midfielder Frattesi won a tie for the ages under a downpour in Milan when he lashed home in the 99th minute after great play from Marcus Thuram, sending a packed and rocking San Siro wild with joy.

Simone Inzaghi’s team will face either Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this month in Munich, where they will feel they have a great chance to be crowned kings of Europe for a fourth time after coming out on top in an epic contest.