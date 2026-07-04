France, upset-minded Paraguay preparing for grueling conditions

France are among the oddsmakers' favorites to bring home a third World Cup and a second since 2018. They've generally looked unbothered while winning their four matches thus far by a 13-2 margin.

But in the round of 16 on Saturday, they must defeat both a Paraguay side capable of a stunning upset and the extreme heat that could influence the match.

Kylian Mbappe scored his fifth and sixth goals of the tournament -- and 17th and 18th of his World Cup career -- in Les Bleus' 3-0 win over Sweden to begin the knockout phase.↳

On Saturday, Mbappe, his teammates and their opponents will battle stifling conditions, with highs predicted near 100 Fahrenheit and kickoff set for the late afternoon.

France midfielder Desire Doue admitted it would certainly impact the encounter.

"Well, yes, we are wasting a lot of energy," he said Friday through an interpreter. "We are sweating more, wasting more water. We might lose some lucidity on the pitch. We arrived in the U.S. It was hot. Today, it's hotter. And so be it tomorrow.

"Both teams will experience the same conditions, and we are fully ready for this game."