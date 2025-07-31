Bangladesh to play first match against champions China

The Asian Cup will be played in a round-robin format, with each team in each group playing one match against the other. The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed sides will advance to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will book their tickets to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027, while the losing sides from the quarter-finals will advance to the playoffs, where two more spots at the global showpiece will be at stake.

Australia will feature in the opening match at the Perth Stadium on 1 March, while the ultimate showdown for the coveted trophy will take place at Sydney Stadium, Australia on 21 March.