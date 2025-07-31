Bangladesh to play first match against champions China
Bangladesh will start their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 group B campaign taking on defending champions China on March 3 in Western Sydney Stadium in Sydney, Australia.
Bangladesh, which pitted in group B, alongside defending champions China, North Korea and Uzbekistan of their maiden AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign, will face Asian powerhouse North Korea on March 6 at the same venue and will play their ultimate group match against Uzbekistan on 9 March at Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth.
The Asian Cup will be played in a round-robin format, with each team in each group playing one match against the other. The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed sides will advance to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will book their tickets to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027, while the losing sides from the quarter-finals will advance to the playoffs, where two more spots at the global showpiece will be at stake.
Australia will feature in the opening match at the Perth Stadium on 1 March, while the ultimate showdown for the coveted trophy will take place at Sydney Stadium, Australia on 21 March.