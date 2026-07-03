Portugal register dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia to reach last 16

Substitute Goncalo Ramos's headed goal edged Portugal into the last 16 of the World Cup on Thursday after a gripping contest with Croatia.

Ramos connected with a superb pass from Rafael Leao in the fourth minute of stoppage time to snuff out a Croatia team which had created the lion's share of the chances in sapping evening heat in Toronto.

In a dramatic ending, Croatia thought they had equalised in the dying seconds but Josko Gvardiol's goal was chalked off for offside.