Arsenal stage thrilling fightback to maintain five-point lead over Man City

Arsenal recovered from conceding the second fastest goal in English Premier League history as Reiss Nelson’s stoppage-time strike gave the league leaders a thrilling 3-2 win over Bournemouth after title rivals Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side were trailing by two goals with just over half an hour left.

But the Gunners showed they can cope with the pressure of the title race with a remarkable comeback that kept them five points ahead of second placed City.

“I’m incredibly happy. It was just mad. It was a really special win and it took until the last second to earn it,” Arteta said.