Bezos consortium nears deal to buy Liverpool stake: report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is part of a consortium nearing a deal to buy a one-third stake in Premier League club Liverpool, a report said Monday.

Sky News said Bezos was part of an investor group led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of India steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, that also also includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) confirmed the approach from Bhatia's group last month.

"An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club," an FSG spokesman told AFP.

Bhatia was until recently a shareholder in Championship club Queens Park Rangers.