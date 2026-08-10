Bezos consortium nears deal to buy Liverpool stake: report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is part of a consortium nearing a deal to buy a one-third stake in Premier League club Liverpool, a report said Monday.
Sky News said Bezos was part of an investor group led by Amit Bhatia, the son-in-law of India steel billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, that also also includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) confirmed the approach from Bhatia's group last month.
"An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club," an FSG spokesman told AFP.
Bhatia was until recently a shareholder in Championship club Queens Park Rangers.
The Sky report said the consortium was "closing in on a deal to buy a roughly one-third stake in Liverpool", with FSG preparing to make an announcement "as soon as this week".
Bezos, 62, is one of the world''s richest men, with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at more than US$280 billion, while Saverin's wealth is put at US$33 billion.
Bezos has reportedly explored previous bids for the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders, but decided against pursuing either deal.
Sky said the investment in Liverpool, part of an influx of American money into the Premier League, would reportedly value the 20-time English league champions at US$6 billion.
FSG, which also owns the Boston Red Sox baseball team, bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300 million (US$405 million).
It sold a minority stake in the club in 2023 to US private equity group Dynasty Equity.
Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2024/25 under Arne Slot but the Dutchman was sacked in May after a turbulent season.