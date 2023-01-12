Southampton stun Man City to reach semi-final

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were "not prepared" as they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against struggling Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Guardiola's side paid the price for a limp display and never recovered after first half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo at St Mary's.

City sit second in the Premier League, while Southampton are languishing at the bottom of the table.

But that huge gap wasn't evident on a wet and windy night on the south coast that Guardiola will want to forget in a hurry.

For the first time in 16 domestic cup quarter-finals, Guardiola had finished as a loser and he had no complaints about the result.