Newcomer Swadhinata upset Bashundhara

Newcomer Swadhinata Krira Sangha made a huge upset in the opening match of the 12-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating last two times champions Bashundhara Kings by 2-1 goal at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi on Thursday.

Bosnian striker Nedo Turkovic put the Swadhinata KS ahead in the 25th minute from a penalty (1-0), reports UNB.