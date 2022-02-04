Newcomer Swadhinata upset Bashundhara

Newcomer Swadhinata KS got the spot kick when Kings midfielder Atiqur Rahman Fahad committed handball in the danger zone.
Local forward Rasel Ahmed doubled the margin for Swadhinata KS in the 47th minute with the frustration of big budgeted B Kings (2-0).
Bashundhara Kings, which looking for a hat-trick championship this time, started their league campaign with frustrating note conceding two goals in a row and fielded four substitute players in the match to change game.
But, the Kings failed to avoid the shameful defeat despite local forward Tawhidul Alam Sabuz reduced the margin scoring a goal in the 73rd minute (2-1).
Once triple crown holders Bashundhara Kings is passing very bad time recently as they suffered a shocking defeat in the day's opener after depriving of the season's two major soccer trophies -- Independent Cup and Federation Cup Football.
In the day's other match, three times champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club made a good start defeating Uttar Baridhara Club by 2-1 goal at Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
Gambian forward Suleiman Sillah scored first for Sheikh Jamal in the 11th minute while Nigerian booter Matthew Chinedu doubled the margin in the stoppage time of the first half (45+2 minute).
Uzbek booter Y. Kochnev pulled the Uttar Baridhara margin one back in the 68th minute from a penalty (2-1).
On Friday, six times champions Dhaka Abahani Ltd will face Muktijoddha Sangsad KC at 3:00pm in Tongi while Saif Sporting Club will encounter Bangladesh Police FC at 3:00pm in Munshiganj.
The eleven- round first phase matches will be held from 3 February to 19/20 March in two venues adjoining the capital -- Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi Bir Shreshtha Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.