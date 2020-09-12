Neymar, Puma conclude endorsement deal: reports

Neymar has finalized an endorsement deal with Puma, media reports in his native Brazil said Friday, two weeks after the most expensive player in football parted ways with long-time sponsors Nike.

News of a deal between the Paris Saint-Germain star and the German sportswear giant was first published by the sports site Esporte Interativo, which is known for breaking the story of Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

Citing "exclusive information," it said details on the deal and Neymar's first promotional appearances for Puma were expected "in the coming days."

Sports columnist Rodrigo Mattos of the respected news site UOL later wrote that he had confirmed Neymar and Puma had finalized a contract.

Neither Puma nor Neymar's communications team immediately responded to requests for comment.