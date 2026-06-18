Ivory Coast: World Cup squad and jersey numbers

Ivory Coast is in Group E alongside Germany, Curacao, and Ecuador. Here's a look at Ivory Coast’s World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.

Coach: Emerse Fae

Goalkeepers: 1. Yahia Fofana (Caykur Rizespor), 16. Mohamed Kone (Charleroi), 23. Alban Lafont (Panathinaikos).

Defenders: 2. Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP), 3. Ghislain Konan (Gil Vicente), 5. Wilfried Singo (Galatasaray), 7. Odilon Kossounou (Atalanta), 13. Christopher Operi (Istanbul Basaksehir), 17. Guela Doue (Strasbourg), 20. Emmanuel Agbadou (Besiktas), 21. Evan Ndicka (Roma).

Midfielders: 4. Jean Michael Seri (Maribor), 6. Seko Fofana (Porto), 8. Franck Kessie (Al-Ahli), 18. Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), 25. Parfait Guiagon (Charleroi), 26. Christ Inao Oulai (Trabzonspor).

Forwards: 9. Ange-Yoan Bonny (Internazionale), 10. Simon Adingra (Monaco), 11. Yan Diomande (RB Leipzig), 12. Elye Wahi (Nice), 14. Oumar Diakite (Cercle Brugge), 15. Amad Diallo (Manchester United), 19. Nicolas Pepe (Villarreal), 22. Evann Guessand (Crystal Palace), 24. Bazouamana Traore (Hoffenheim).