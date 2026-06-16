Vozinha wrote joy in the language of tears

Soon after the Spain–Cape Verde match, a scene from the famous 2001 Hong Kong film Shaolin Soccer went viral on social media. In the scene, a goalkeeper keeps denying one shot after another. The ball arrives like a fireball, leaving his body battered and bloodied, yet he refuses to yield.

That cinematic image was paired with a picture of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha. Anyone who watched his performance against Spain would hardly consider the comparison an exaggeration. If anything, Vozinha’s astonishing saves seemed to surpass even the drama of fiction.

Against one of the World Cup favourites, Vozinha single-handedly erected a wall in front of goal. No, not the Great Wall of China—the Wall of Cape Verde. In a word, unbelievable.

There is a saying that grass does not grow where goalkeepers walk. More often than not, they are also the ones blamed when a team loses. But beneath the crossbar today, Vozinha sang a hymn to the art of goalkeeping. He made flowers bloom on the pitch.