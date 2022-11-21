Football

FIFA World Cup 2022

Senegal and Netherlands goalless at halftime

Reuters
Doha
Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong in action with Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match Senegal v Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar on 21 November, 2022 Reuters

The first half of Monday's FIFA World Cup Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands ended 0-0 at Al Thumama Stadium as the Dutch were left to rue missed chances.

Cody Gakpo opted to square the ball to Steven Bergwijn instead of taking a shot when he was in front of goal early in the game and Frenkie De Jong took too many touches and wasted a good opportunity to score after Bergwijn had set him up.

