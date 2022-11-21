Senegal and Netherlands goalless at halftime

Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong in action with Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match Senegal v Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar on 21 November, 2022 Reuters
The first half of Monday's FIFA World Cup Group A match between Senegal and the Netherlands ended 0-0 at Al Thumama Stadium as the Dutch were left to rue missed chances.
Cody Gakpo opted to square the ball to Steven Bergwijn instead of taking a shot when he was in front of goal early in the game and Frenkie De Jong took too many touches and wasted a good opportunity to score after Bergwijn had set him up.