Footballers attend first training session in Australia

The Bangladesh national football team had their first training session on Monday in Melbourne ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 preliminary round-2 away match against host Australia.

The weather has been the main concern ever since the Bangladesh team arrived in Melbourne. Despite the cold situation Bangladesh team had their practice Monday afternoon local time. However, even after the practice, the coaching staff and the players discussed the weather repeatedly.

The booters left Dhaka for Melbourne five days before the match to adapt to the weather. The Bangladesh team left Dhaka on Friday last night and reached Melbourne on Saturday after travelling nearly twenty hours.