Tributes pour in for triumphant Bangladesh women’s team

National women’s cricket team pacer Jahanara Alam, who was a pivotal part of the Bangladesh women’s team’s triumph in the 2018 Women’s Asia Cup, congratulated the team for winning their maiden SAFF Championship.
Jahanara is currently out of the team due to an injury while her teammates are busy in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier in the UAE.
The women’s cricket team has also uploaded a special video message from the ground, congratulating the football team.
Men’s football team captain Jamal Bhuyan wrote, “Champions!! Bangladesh Football Team creates History defeating Nepal 1-3 in the Final of Women's SAFF Football. Congratulations to our Girls.”
The national team cricketers also congratulated the women’s team for their triumph in Nepal.
Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan wrote, “Congratulations to the Bangladesh National Women's Team for winning the SAFF 2022 Championship in style! Your sheer determination, spirit and energy has won over everyone’s heart and will surely inspire everyone especially women to chase their dreams to make a better Bangladesh!”
The One-Day International captain Tamim Iqbal touted the women’s team’s title win as one of the biggest achievements in the country’s sports history.
Mushfiqur Rahim saluted the girls for their remarkable triumph.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar and many others also congratulated the women’s team on their social media handles.