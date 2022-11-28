Ghana edge out South Korea in five-goal thriller

South Korea came roaring back, however, with two daring Cho Gue-sung headers three minutes apart to level the seesaw match.

Kudus grabbed the winner in the 68th minute when he was left unmarked in the penalty area and slotted home past a diving Kim Seung-gyu.

Things got heated after referee Anthony Taylor blew the final whistle. A long range shot from a Korean player in the dying minutes of extra time deflected off a Ghana player and went behind the Ghana goal post.

The Korean players expected a corner kick but the referee, instead, blew the final whistle.