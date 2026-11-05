Liverpool lose to Fenerbahce as Como hit nine in stunning Champions League win

Liverpool's perfect record in this season's Champions League ended in a 3-2 loss to Fenerbahce in Turkey on Wednesday while Como hit nine away to Lens in an incredible performance as they equalled the biggest winning margin in the competition's history.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid produced another late comeback to maintain their perfect record in this season's league phase and there were away wins for Arsenal and Manchester City.

Liverpool went to Istanbul looking to make up for a loss to Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend, and build on victories over Atletico Madrid, LASK and Villarreal in their previous European outings this season.

Trey Nyoni, 19, gave Liverpool the lead with his first senior goal, but Fenerbahce equalised through a deflected Mason Greenwood free-kick.