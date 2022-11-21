Iran captain Hajsafi backs protests at home

Defender Ehsan Hajsafi on Sunday became the first member of Iran’s national team to speak out from the FIFA World Cup in Doha in apparent support of anti-government protests at home, saying players should be the voice of those suffering.

More than two months of protests in Iran, sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody of the country’s morality police, have created one of the boldest challenges to its clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran’s national team has been in the spotlight in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar, with anticipation over whether players will use football’s showpiece event as a platform to show solidarity with the protest movement.