Dhaka phase begins with tie-breaker thriller

The Dhaka phase of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament kicked off at Daffodil University campus in Birulia, Savar on Tuesday.

Five goals were scored in the three matches and with the final match ending in a tie-breaker, the first in the tournament so far.

The tie-breaker happened in the match between Independent University (IUB) and International University of Business and Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT). The 70-minute match ended 0-0. As per the tournament rules, the fate of the match was decided in a penalty shoot out.