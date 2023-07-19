Dhaka phase begins with tie-breaker thriller

The Dhaka phase of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament kicked off at Daffodil University campus in Birulia, Savar on Tuesday.
Five goals were scored in the three matches and with the final match ending in a tie-breaker, the first in the tournament so far.
The tie-breaker happened in the match between Independent University (IUB) and International University of Business and Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT). The 70-minute match ended 0-0. As per the tournament rules, the fate of the match was decided in a penalty shoot out.
Both teams scored from their first four strikes. But IUBAT goalkeeper and Agriculture department’s student Raza Foysal saved the fifth penalty from IUB. IUBAT converted their final penalty to win the thrilling match.
Earlier, the national flag was hoisted with the national anthem playing in the background to mark the start of the day. Tournament committee’s chief and former national team coach Golam Sarwar Tipu inaugurated the Dhaka phase.
Daffodil University’s vice-chancellor M Lutfar Rahman, Eastern University’s vice-chancellor Shahid Akhtar Hossain, tournament technical committee member and former national team footballer Ashrafuddin Ahmed Chunnu, tournament committee member and former footballer Imtiaz Sultan, former footballer and coach Shafiqul Islam Manik, former Bangladesh footballers Alfaz Ahmed, Biplob Bhattacharjee, sports writer Ikramuzzaman, Krirajogot editor Dulal Mahmud, Ispahani Tea Limited deputy general manager Mohammad Harun were also present in the opening ceremony.
Prothom Alo chief editor Utpal Shuvro was the host of the event.
In the first match, Bangladesh University of Textile (BUTex) defeated Ahsanullah Science and Technology University (AUST) 2-1. In the second match, Jahangirnagar University won against United International University (UIU) by 2-0 goals.
Ashraful Islam scored twice for BUTex and was named the player of the match. Golam Sarwar handed him the prize.
Jahangirnagar University’s Mahmudul Hasan scored a brace in their victory and was adjudged the player of the match. Mahmudul is currently playing for the country’s leading club Bashundhara Kings and was earlier the captain of Rahmatganj.
Ashrafuddin Ahmed Chunnu and Shafiqul Islam Manik handed him the award, along with Ispahani Tea Limited’s manager SM Taufiqul Islam.
Golam Sarwar Tipu was glad to see all teams playing well on the first day of the Dhaka phase. He added that everything in the tournament was running smoothly.
Imtiaz Sultan was happy to see university students playing so well, “I want this tournament to continue in the future.”
Earlier, the Chattogram phase of the tournament was held on 14-15 July and the Cumilla phase matches took place on 16 July.
On Wednesday, three matches will take place in the Dhaka phase. In the first match BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) will take on American International University Bangladesh (AIUB).
In the second match Daffodil International University (DIU) and Eastern University of Bangladesh will face off. In the day’s final match, Gono Bishwabidyalay will play against East West University.