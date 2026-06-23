Dias returns for Portugal as Ronaldo leads the line up front

Portugal welcome back centre-back Ruben Dias after he missed the Congo draw through injury. He replaces the injured Tomas Araujo.

Cristiano Ronaldo starts again as the lead striker for Portugal, having not scored at a major finals in his last 10 games since a penalty against Ghana in his side's opening fixture at the 2022 World Cup.

Winger Joao Felix comes into the Portugal starting XI for Bernardo Silva.