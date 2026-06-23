Dias returns for Portugal as Ronaldo leads the line up front
Portugal hope to bounce back from an underwhelming 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo when they face tournament debutants Uzbekistan in their second World Cup Group K clash in Houston on Tuesday.
Portugal welcome back centre-back Ruben Dias after he missed the Congo draw through injury. He replaces the injured Tomas Araujo.
Cristiano Ronaldo starts again as the lead striker for Portugal, having not scored at a major finals in his last 10 games since a penalty against Ghana in his side's opening fixture at the 2022 World Cup.
Winger Joao Felix comes into the Portugal starting XI for Bernardo Silva.
Goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov starts for Uzbekistan, who have gone with five in defence, while Odiljon Xamrobeko and Azizjon Ganiev come into the midfield.
Captain Eldor Shomurodov is again up front for coach Fabio Cannavaro's Uzbekistan, who lost their opener 3-1 to Colombia.
Teams
Portugal
Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Uzbekistan
Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Azizjon Ganiev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.