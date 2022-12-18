Argentina, France draw 3-3 after extra-time, final goes to penalties

The French, attempting to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back titles, staged a sensational two-goal comeback, with Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.
Argentina had taken the lead in the first half after Messi, making a record-breaking 26th World Cup appearance, converted a 23rd-minute penalty to equal the World Cup tally of Brazil great Pele with his 12th goal in five tournaments.
Argentina struck again before the break following a sublime four-pass counter-attack as Alexis Mac Allister's cutback found Angel Di Maria at the far post and he finished well.