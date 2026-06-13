USA play first World Cup finals game on home soil since 1994

The United States begin their World Cup challenge on Friday, taking on Paraguay in the first game in the tournament on US soil for 32 years.

The World Cup co-hosts know that they must avoid slipping up in the showdown at the futuristic SoFi Stadium.

US head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he expects his team to do much more than simply progress from Group D.

"For me, successful is to win, is to win tomorrow and win after," the former Tottenham coach said on Thursday.

"If we don't arrive to the final and we don't win the World Cup, to talk about 'successful'? I don't know."

A talented crop of US players led by Christian Pulisic need to prove themselves against the world's best, while dealing with the pressure of playing in front of their own fans.