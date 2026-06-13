USA play first World Cup finals game on home soil since 1994
The United States begin their World Cup challenge on Friday, taking on Paraguay in the first game in the tournament on US soil for 32 years.
The World Cup co-hosts know that they must avoid slipping up in the showdown at the futuristic SoFi Stadium.
US head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he expects his team to do much more than simply progress from Group D.
"For me, successful is to win, is to win tomorrow and win after," the former Tottenham coach said on Thursday.
"If we don't arrive to the final and we don't win the World Cup, to talk about 'successful'? I don't know."
A talented crop of US players led by Christian Pulisic need to prove themselves against the world's best, while dealing with the pressure of playing in front of their own fans.
Pulisic insisted that the squad around him is "able to compete with anyone".
"We want to be a real force in this tournament," he told AFP.
"We've got three really good games to show everyone what we're all about."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be at the match. President Donald Trump has said he will attend the World Cup, without specifying which games.
The game in Los Angeles will be preceded by a Hollywood-style opening ceremony featuring Katy Perry and a host of music stars.
In Friday's first game, co-hosts Canada go in search of the first World Cup win in their history as they tackle Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto.
Canada must do without their star player Alphonso Davies, who is still recovering from a hamstring issue.
Partey blocked from Canada
Meanwhile, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, who is facing trial in Britain on rape charges, has been denied a visa to enter Canada to play in the World Cup, FIFA said on Friday.
"FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana's Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government," world football's governing body said.
FIFA said it was "not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas".
It is believed that 32-year-old Partey will however be eligible to play in Ghana's subsequent Group L games against England and Croatia, which will both take place in the United States.
US immigration last weekend refused to admit Somali referee Omar Artan for the World Cup.
As England prepare to attempt to end their 60-year wait for a major trophy, key midfielder Jude Bellingham says every member of the squad must feel "loved".
Real Madrid player Bellingham admitted things were not right off the pitch at Euro 2024, where the team then coached by Gareth Southgate were beaten in the final by Spain.
Southgate's successor, the German Thomas Tuchel, has spoken of creating a "brotherhood" in the squad.
The World Cup kicked off in dramatic fashion in Mexico City on Thursday where Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy got the packed 80,000 crowd at the Estadio Azteca on their feet.
Co-hosts Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in a game that featured three red cards.
Julian Quinones scored the opening goal of the tournament after nine minutes and 35-year-old striker Raul Jimenez headed in Mexico's second at the Azteca, which became the first stadium in the world to host games at three World Cups.
There was a festive atmosphere inside the stadium, but outside dozens of protesters clashed with police in chaotic scenes.
South Korea got their campaign off to a winning start by beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in the opening day's second game.
The World Cup, expanded to 48 teams, will culminate in the final in New Jersey on 19 July.