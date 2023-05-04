Haaland writes new history as Man City back on top

Erling Haaland set a new record of 35 goals in a Premier League season as Manchester City overcame West Ham 3-0 to move back to the top of the table on Wednesday, while Liverpool edged out Fulham 1-0.

City were made to work by an under-manned Hammers to edge one point clear of Arsenal in the title race, with a game in hand still to come.

But they cut loose after half-time as Haaland wrote himself into the record books with his 51st goal in all competitions of his debut season at City.

"I do not think of all these records, I would go crazy in my head," said Haaland. "I go home now, play some video games, eat something and then sleep."

The Norwegian was given a guard of honour by his teammates as he left the pitch after full-time.

"In football when there is a special occasion we have to show how special it is," said City boss Pep Guardiola.