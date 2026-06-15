Football

Yamal starts on bench for Spain, Cape Verde led by Mendes

Reuters
Atlanta, USA
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Spain Training - Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw, Georgia, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal during trainingReuters

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has opted to start with 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal on the bench for their opening World Cup Group H meeting with Cape Verde on Monday.

Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Victor Munoz all start from the bench, with the trio recovered from injury and ready to enter the fray if needed.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Spain v Cape Verde - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Spain&#39;s Lamine Yamal arrives before the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
REUTERS

Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain's front line.

Spain select Gavi ahead of Alex Baena.

Cape Verde are captained by their most capped player and all-time top scorer, Ryan Mendes.

Lineups

Spain

Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Gavi, Mikel Oyarzabal

Cape Verde

Vozinha; Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Sidny Cabral, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte; Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes

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