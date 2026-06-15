Yamal starts on bench for Spain, Cape Verde led by Mendes
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has opted to start with 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal on the bench for their opening World Cup Group H meeting with Cape Verde on Monday.
Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Victor Munoz all start from the bench, with the trio recovered from injury and ready to enter the fray if needed.
Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain's front line.
Spain select Gavi ahead of Alex Baena.
Cape Verde are captained by their most capped player and all-time top scorer, Ryan Mendes.
Lineups
Spain
Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Gavi, Mikel Oyarzabal
Cape Verde
Vozinha; Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Sidny Cabral, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina, Jovane Cabral, Jamiro Monteiro, Laros Duarte; Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes