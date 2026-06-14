Morocco expose Brazil flaws in World Cup heavyweight clash

Brazil and Morocco played out a 1-1 draw in the first heavyweight clash of the World Cup on Saturday, with the African side confirming their potential while exposing familiar weaknesses in their opponents at a sold out New York/New Jersey stadium.

Ismael Saibari gave Morocco a deserved first-half lead before Vinicius Jr produced a moment of brilliance to restore parity, ensuring the points were shared in the opening Group C match.

The result leaves the group finely balanced ahead of Haiti's meeting with Scotland later on Saturday in the other group fixture.

For Morocco, semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, the performance offered further evidence they can challenge the game''s traditional powers.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side were left with questions to answer after a disjointed display where they were repeatedly stretched by their opponents' pace and movement.

Morocco made the brighter start, patiently working the ball down the flanks and posing an early threat through Achraf Hakimi and Bilal El Khannouss while Brazil looked to strike on the counter.

Morocco repeatedly sliced through Brazil's midfield with alarming ease, exposing gaps between the lines as teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi displayed his talent.

Brazil's first sniff at goal came in the 14th minute, but Igor Thiago failed to make the most of it, fluffing his header.

Seven minutes later, the five-time world champion's defensive frailties were laid bare.