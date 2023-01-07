Rashford stars as Man Utd beat Everton in FA Cup

Marcus Rashford scored for the fifth straight game as Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 in the FA Cup third round on Friday, heaping the pressure on beleaguered boss Frank Lampard.

Everton travelled to Old Trafford in trepidation after slipping into the Premier League relegation zone this week following a chastening 4-1 home hammering at the hands of Brighton.

They made the worst possible start, with Brazil forward Antony scoring in just the fourth minute but were level 10 minutes later after Conor Coady pounced on a howler from United goalkeeper David de Gea.