We fell below our standards, says Wales boss Page after loss to Iran

Wales coach Rob Page was disappointed with his team's performance in their 2-0 defeat by Iran on Friday and said they did not meet the standards expected of them after their World Cup campaign was left in danger of falling apart.

Wales, whose goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off late in the game, had looked set to grab a point after fending off a spirited Iran side but stoppage-time goals by Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian handed them a huge blow.

The Welsh sit bottom of Group B on one point, while Iran are second on three points. England, who are top with three points, and the United States, on one, are due to meet later on Friday.

Wales, who drew 1-1 with the U.S. in their opener, face a do-or-die clash against England on Tuesday as they look to stay in the World Cup, where they are playing after a 64-year wait.

"I am disappointed because we fell below the standards we set, that got us success and qualification for the World Cup," Page told reporters.