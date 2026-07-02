US star Christian Pulisic in starting lineup vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
American star Christian Pulisic, limited by a calf injury since the national team's World Cup opener, is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Santa Clara, Calif.
It marks Pulisic's first start since the 4-1 victory over Paraguay in the USMNT''s group-stage opener on 12 June, when he injured his left calf and did not play in the second half. He missed the 2-0 victory over Australia before returning to play 33 minutes as a reserve against Turkey on 25 June.
"I felt great in the last game against Turkey," Pulisic told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm feeling good this week, and I''m definitely ready to go for tomorrow."
With 33 international goals and 21 assists in 88 matches, the 27-year-old Pulisic is the USMNT''s active scoring leader and one of their most important players. He led the USMNT with his playmaking skills as they opened a 3-0 halftime lead against Paraguay.
The United States won their first two World Cup matches before falling 3-2 against Turkey in their final Group D contest. Now comes a test against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who went 1-1-1 in Group B play and advanced as a third-place team.
The winner will advance to the round of 16 to meet Belgium -- which edged Senegal 3-2 on Wednesday -- on July 6 in Seattle.
The US lineup for Wednesday also includes four players who didn't play against Turkey -- midfielder Tyler Adams, forward Folarin Balogun, center back Chris Richards and left back Antonee Robinson. Each had a yellow card earlier in the tournament and a second would have led to a suspension.
Midfielder Cristian Roldan (quad) and defender Mark McKenzie (foot) are the only US players sidelined by injury.