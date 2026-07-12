Konsa starts at right back for England against Norway
Ezri Konsa starts at right back for England in place of the suspended Jarell Quansah in Sunday’s (Bangladesh time) World Cup quarter-final against a Norway side featuring one change from the team that beat Brazil in the last 16.
Quansah was banned for two matches after being shown a red card in England's last-16 match against Mexico.
Konsa finished the Mexico game at right back and has been preferred to specialist Djed Spence. John Stones replaces Konsa in the centre of defence.
Noni Madueke replaces Bukayo Saka on the right wing with Anthony Gordon retaining his spot on the left flank.
Norway coach Stale Solbakken brought in Andreas Schjelderup on the left wing in place of Antonio Nusa, who has started four of his country's five matches at the tournament.
Erling Haaland leads Norway's attack, with captain Martin Odegaard also starting.
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford plays his 18th World Cup match, breaking free of a tie with Peter Shilton for most games played for the country at soccer's global showpiece event.
Lineups:
England: Jordan Pickford, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke
Norway: Orjan Nyland, Kristoffer Ajer, David Moller Wolfe, Torbjorn Heggem, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Julian Ryerson