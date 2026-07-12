Konsa starts at right back for England against Norway

Ezri Konsa starts at right back for England in place of the suspended Jarell Quansah in Sunday’s (Bangladesh time) World Cup quarter-final against a Norway side featuring one change from the team that beat Brazil in the last 16.

Quansah was banned for two matches after being shown a red card in England's last-16 match against Mexico.

Konsa finished the Mexico game at right back and has been preferred to specialist Djed Spence. John Stones replaces Konsa in the centre of defence.