World Cup fans from Scotland win $10,677 baseball raffle in Boston

Football fans are paying thousands of dollars for tickets to World Cup games this year but four Scotland supporters have been given a big help with their expenses after they won more than $10,000 in a raffle at a baseball game in Boston.

The four - two father-and-son ⁠duos - bought the winning numbers on Sunday at the Boston Red Sox stadium which was packed with members of the Tartan Army, a day after Scotland marked their first match at the World Cup in 28 years with a 1-0 win over Haiti, the BBC reported.