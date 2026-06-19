Football

World Cup fans from Scotland win $10,677 baseball raffle in Boston

Reuters
Boston
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group C - Haiti v Scotland - Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 13, 2026 Scotland fans celebrate after the matchReuters

Football fans are paying thousands of dollars for tickets to World Cup games this year but four Scotland supporters have been given a big help with their expenses after they won more than $10,000 in a raffle at a baseball game in Boston.

The four - two father-and-son ⁠duos - bought the winning numbers on Sunday at the Boston Red Sox stadium which was packed with members of the Tartan Army, a day after Scotland marked their first match at the World Cup in 28 years with a 1-0 win over Haiti, the BBC reported.

"We checked ⁠in the ninth inning. We had to do a double take," one of the sons, Paul Innes, said after receiving the prize of $10,677. "The numbers ⁠matched. I think we checked three or four times. It's just surreal. It's not really sunk in."

Scotland ⁠are due to play Morocco at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, near Boston, on ⁠Friday when they will be roared on again by tens of thousands of their fans.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Football