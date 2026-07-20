Spain captain Rodri wins World Cup player of the tournament award

Spain captain Rodri won the Golden Ball award for the best player at the 2026 World Cup on Sunday after leading his team to a 1-0 victory against Argentina.

The 30-year-old Manchester City midfielder, who won the Ballon d'Or for the world's best player in 2024, said the team were "a bit shocked right now".

Rodri ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament while playing for City against Arsenal in September 2024, making his competitive return the following May.

"Even myself I cannot express with words," he said. "I think now we're like in a cloud.