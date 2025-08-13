PSG coach Luis Enrique wants 'different profile' to Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique on Tuesday defended his decision to freeze out Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of the new season, insisting he needed a goalkeeper with a "different" profile.

Donnarumma appears set to move after PSG signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille, before Luis Enrique left the Italian out of his squad for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham.

"These are always difficult decisions to make. I can only speak highly of Donnarumma," the Spaniard told a press conference in Udine.

"'Gigio' is undoubtedly one of the best players in his position. He's an even better person, but we were looking for a different type of goalkeeper.

"My goal is to improve the team. It's my decision, and the club supports me."

Donnarumma played a starring role in the latter stages of last season's Champions League as PSG secured the trophy for the first time with a 5-0 final thrashing of Inter Milan.