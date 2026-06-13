How LinkedIn led Lopes on World Cup adventure with Cape Verde

"Nine months later they messaged me back in English asking if I had thought about the proposal, and it was only then that I did what I should have done originally and Google-translated the ​original message asking if I would be interested in declaring for Cape Verde," a laughing Lopes told Reuters in a telephone interview prior to ​the tournament.

"It was a weird angle to come at (via LinkedIn); it was explained to me afterwards that they had difficulty ⁠contacting my club, but when I saw the opportunity was there in front of me, I was 100% behind it from the minute one, and ​we got working on getting all the necessary documentation across."

Known universally in the game by his nickname of "Pico", the 33-year-old has played his entire career in the ​League of Ireland for Bohemian FC and Shamrock Rovers and, with very few players from that league making it to the international stage, never mind the finals of a major tournament, he was sure his experience at that level was going to stay as one U19 cap for Ireland.