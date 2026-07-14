Norway turn World Cup heartbreak into celebration as huge crowds pack capital

More than 100,000 fans flooded the streets of the Norwegian capital Oslo on Monday to give their soccer team a heroes' welcome, turning the heartbreak of their World Cup exit into a massive national celebration.

A 2-1 extra-time defeat by England on Saturday brought Norway's historic run to an end in the quarter-finals, shattering the Nordics' dreams of a place in the last four. However, it did not stop the country celebrating their heroes.

Massive crowds under the Norwegian summer sun filled the grounds of the Royal Palace early on Monday afternoon, with an unofficial turnout estimated at more than 100,000 people.

The Norway squad touched down to a traditional water cannon salute before commencing their homecoming parade in the capital.

The line of supporters quickly packed the palace square before stretching far down the main street, Karl Johans gate, as the squad first attended an audience with King Harald.

"I have felt very proud, it has been amazing, I have been both at home and in Spain, and the atmosphere between the Norwegian people has been there all the time, so it has been unbelievable," Norway fan Catherine Breiland told Reuters.