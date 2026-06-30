Ancelotti says never doubted 'suffering' Brazil would score

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said he knew his "suffering" side would eventually score and praised their patience in reaching the World Cup last 16 with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Japan on Monday.

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli pounced in the 95th minute in Houston for the five-time champions and sent dark horses Japan home.

It was the latest winning goal in normal time of the knockout stages of the World Cup on record (since 1966).

Japan led 1-0 at the break after some sloppy Brazil play but the South Americans dominated the second half with goals from veteran Casemiro and Arsenal winger Martinelli at the death.

"No one is perfect but you can handle how to get out of mistakes, how to think, look ahead," the acclaimed Italian Ancelotti, at his first World Cup as a coach, said.

"The team did very well in the second half. No one thought that this team wouldn''t score."