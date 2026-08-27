Mbappe hits treble as Real Madrid thrash Real Sociedad

Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Real Madrid thrash Real Sociedad 4-1 in La Liga in Jose Mourinho's first home match back at the Santiago Bernabeu as the club's coach.

Mourinho's Madrid made it two wins from two with Vinicius Junior also on the scoresheet, while Jude Bellingham provided two assists as the star trio picked apart their Basque visitors.

Veteran Portuguese coach Mourinho selected the same side that snatched a late 2-1 win at Espanyol in his first match at the helm on 22 August.

Mourinho said it would be tricky but not impossible to get the team's three biggest names in the same team all at their best, and this match suggested he is on the right track.