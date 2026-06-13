Football

World Cup: Canada equalises 1-1 Bosnia

Sports Desk
Canada's forward #09 Cyle Larin (R) celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2026 World Cup Group B football match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto on June 12, 2026.AFP

Canada equalized 1-1 against Bosnia in their FIFA World Cup 2026 match after Cyle Larin scored in the 78th minute.

Some nice play from Kone started the move and the ball found its way to Cyle Larin, who had entered the pitch only minutes earlier.

Larin rolled his defender before unleashing a volley. The shot took a slight deflection before nestling in the bottom right corner, sparking celebrations among the home crowd in Toronto.

Canada finally got their reward after pushing for an equaliser and leveled the score with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Goal

78' — Cyle Larin (Canada)

Score

Canada 1-1 Bosnia

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