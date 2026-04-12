Bangladesh football: District level games neglected even in the Tabith era

Ending the 16-year “era” of Kazi Salahuddin, Tabith Awal now occupies the top position in the country’s football administration as president of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

There were expectations that his leadership would inject new life into Bangladesh football and spark a revival in domestic competitions. Tabith himself had offered such promises. But nearly a year and a half into his tenure, has there been any real change in the landscape, or is the federation still trapped in its old maze of indifference?

On 9 November 2024, Tabith Awal chaired his first meeting as BFF president with 28 agenda items. He did not present a written manifesto during the election, but in various interviews he had made a dozen promises—producing “superstar” footballers, introducing digital clubs, and revitalising district football among them.

Yet, even after 18 months, significant gaps remain. While it is reasonable to argue that sustained football development takes time, it is equally true that this period should have been sufficient to lay a foundation.