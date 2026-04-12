Bangladesh football: District level games neglected even in the Tabith era
Over the past 18 months, the Bangladesh Football Federation has provided the national team with the highest level of support and facilities. However, the current committee has fallen considerably behind in terms of football development initiatives.
Ending the 16-year “era” of Kazi Salahuddin, Tabith Awal now occupies the top position in the country’s football administration as president of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
There were expectations that his leadership would inject new life into Bangladesh football and spark a revival in domestic competitions. Tabith himself had offered such promises. But nearly a year and a half into his tenure, has there been any real change in the landscape, or is the federation still trapped in its old maze of indifference?
On 9 November 2024, Tabith Awal chaired his first meeting as BFF president with 28 agenda items. He did not present a written manifesto during the election, but in various interviews he had made a dozen promises—producing “superstar” footballers, introducing digital clubs, and revitalising district football among them.
Yet, even after 18 months, significant gaps remain. While it is reasonable to argue that sustained football development takes time, it is equally true that this period should have been sufficient to lay a foundation.
District leagues were supposed to be a priority in BFF’s plans. In reality, that has not materialised. Promises by former footballer Iqbal Hossain, head of the BFF’s district football committee, to ensure regular leagues have remained on paper. It is difficult even to track where leagues have been held.
Officials in most districts appear to have forgotten about local competitions altogether. According to BFF’s own data, leagues were held in only five of the country’s 64 districts last year. Those districts are—Chattogram, Mymensingh, Magura, Sylhet and Kishoreganj. In the remaining districts, an unofficial “curfew” on football seems to prevail.
In many districts, no league has been held for 10 to 12 years. Chandpur, for instance, has not hosted a league since 2014. In that context, Faridpur and Cumilla at least held leagues as recently as 2022.
One of the main “supply lines” of emerging footballers has traditionally been Dhaka’s Pioneer League, which produced stars such as Monem Munna, Arman Mia and Jewel Rana. Yet the league has been dormant since 2022.
The situation in Narayanganj, considered a grassroots hub, is particularly disappointing. Between 2008 and 2018, only four leagues were held there, and none since. The stagnation stems from the inactivity of district football associations and the Dhaka-centric approach of the BFF.
During Salahuddin’s tenure, there were, at least, efforts to keep leagues running through grants. No such initiative has yet been seen in the Tabith era.
Narayanganj DFA president Shahid Hossain Swapan’s question therefore carries weight: if district football does not survive, what is the purpose of the BFF?
One of the main “supply lines” of emerging footballers has traditionally been Dhaka’s Pioneer League, which produced stars such as Monem Munna, Arman Mia and Jewel Rana. Yet the league has been dormant since 2022.
BFF member Tipu Sultan was appointed chairman of the league for one year, but even after his tenure expired, a full committee has reportedly not been formed. Tipu has cited a lack of grounds and sponsors. However, the absence of this league effectively shuts down a key pipeline for future players.
Although a Senior Division League has been held in Dhaka during the Tabith era, there has been no sign of the second and third division leagues, which have been inactive since 2023. The situation is akin to decorating the roof of a house while leaving its foundations weak. Without regular lower-tier leagues, where will new footballers come from?
In many districts, no league has been held for 10 to 12 years. Chandpur, for instance, has not hosted a league since 2014. In that context, Faridpur and Cumilla at least held leagues as recently as 2022.
The appeal of the Bangladesh Premier League continues to decline. Despite promises to improve broadcast quality, it deteriorated midway. Long breaks in the league have significantly affected players’ form.
Remarkably, since the start of the 10-team league on 26 September, teams have played only 11 matches over six and a half months. In contrast, clubs in the English Premier League, which began in August, have already played 31 matches each, alongside Champions League and international fixtures.
The pace of Bangladesh’s league is so slow that, figuratively speaking, one could travel to the moon and return in the same time.
Footballers frequently complain about the poor condition of grounds outside Dhaka. While clubs bear primary responsibility for maintenance, they have largely failed to act. The BFF’s efforts have also been insufficient.
It increasingly appears that the BFF is more focused on recruiting expatriate player. While such players can create short-term excitement, they do not build a sustainable football foundation.
Although Tabith Awal spoke of taking clubs into the digital age, there has been little visible progress. Instead, prolonged league interruptions have left clubs increasingly fragile. A positive sign, however, is that the league returned to the grounds on Friday.
Under the current BFF committee, commercialisation of football has increased. Events such as receptions at Hatirjheel, open-top bus parades and event management activities have become common. At the youth level, nationwide under-15 competitions have been held with government support, and the under-17 competition is ongoing. The women’s team has retained its SAFF title, won the inaugural SAFF women’s futsal, and both the senior and under-20 women’s teams have qualified for the Asian Cup for the first time.
Recently, the men’s under-20 team also won the SAFF championship, although youth-level SAFF success is not new for Bangladesh.
Over the past 18 months, the BFF has provided maximum facilities to the national team. Improved performances have increased public interest. However, much of this success is linked to the arrival of players like Hamza Choudhury—a process that began during Salahuddin’s tenure. The current committee has brought in expatriate players such as Shamit, Fahamidul, Zayan and Ronan, and reportedly formed an international scouting team to identify more.
It increasingly appears that the BFF is more focused on recruiting expatriate players. While such players can create short-term excitement, they do not build a sustainable football foundation.
A federation is ultimately judged by its developmental work, alongside its ability to organise regular competitions. In this regard, the current BFF committee has lagged behind.
Running domestic leagues, organising national team matches, appointing coaches, or arranging pre-tournament camps are routine responsibilities. Strengthening the foundations of football requires active district leagues, participation in grassroots competitions like the Pioneer League, and infrastructural development. Significant shortcomings remain in these areas.
Tabith Awal is a successful businessman, politician and former footballer. However, unless the stagnation in district football is addressed quickly, grassroots competitions are revived, and lower-tier leagues are prioritised, doubts will persist over whether the “new journey” under his leadership can truly find its direction.