'Overconfident' Liverpool edge through despite defeat to Inter

Mohamed Salah admitted Liverpool might have suffered from complacency as they crept into a fourth Champions League quarter-final in five years despite a rare 1-0 defeat at Anfield to Inter Milan on Tuesday.

The Italian champions were unable to scale the mountain they had to climb after losing the first leg 2-0 at home three weeks ago despite Lautaro Martinez's sensational strike into the top corner just after the hour mark.

Alexis Sanchez's red card shortly afterwards punctured any Inter momentum and Liverpool comfortably held out with the extra man despite slipping to just a third defeat in 44 games in all competitions this season.

The Reds had been on a 12-game winning run to keep alive their hopes of a historic quadruple of trophies.