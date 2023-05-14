Man Utd close on Champions League return, Southampton relegated

There was far more action at Elland Road where Leeds got a point but did not do enough to move out of the relegation zone.

Luke Ayling gave Allardyce’s men a flying start, but they shot themselves in the foot from the penalty spot at both ends.

Firstly, Patrick Bamford saw his spot-kick saved by Nick Pope.

Three minutes later, Newcastle levelled through Callum Wilson after Alexander Isak was fouled inside the area.

Wilson converted his second penalty midway through the second half when Junior Firpo handled inside his own box.

Rasmus Kristensen’s deflected effort brought Leeds level again 11 minutes from time.

But they were forced to see out stoppage time with 10 men after Firpo was shown his second yellow card.

“We missed a penalty, gave two away and drew 2-2,” said Allardyce. “I think we’d be saying what a great three points if we scored that penalty for 2-0.”