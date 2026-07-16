Argentina reach final beating England 2-1

Holders Argentina beat England 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the World Cup final where they will face Spain after coming from behind to snatch victory with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez in a highly-charged encounter.

Lionel Messi again proved the talisman for Argentina as he provided the pass for Enzo Fernandez to strike the equaliser and the cross for Martinez's winner.

Anthony Gordon had put England ahead with a back post tap-in from a cross by Morgan Rogers in the 55th minute.