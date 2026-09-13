Yamal double helps Barca edge Levante thriller

Lamine Yamal struck twice to help Barcelona to an exciting 4-2 win at Levante on Sunday in La Liga, extending the Catalans' perfect start to the season.

Hansi Flick's side reestablished their three point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table, after Los Blancos beat Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Xavi Espart opened the scoring for the champions in Valencia with Yamal netting the second and then scoring a penalty early in the second half.

Barca may have a 100 percent record so far from their five games but their defensive frailties were exposed as Ivan Romero and Roger Brugue pulled Levante back into the game in the final stages.

Substitute Karim Adeyemi made the game safe for Barca in stoppage time with a stunning solo goal, breaking through at pace and beating Mathew Ryan.

"It was not our best game of course. We had a great start. In the second half we struggled a little bit," Flick told reporters.

"We have to fight to improve. It's normal, we have situations we have to make better, much better. We'll tell the team and go on to the next match, but with the result I'm happy."

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia said that the team relaxed a bit in the second half and it nearly cost them.

"It was a hard game, we did make it harder for ourselves than it needed to be," Garcia told Movistar.

"But it has to teach us something -- if you give any opponent a bit of breathing room they get on top of you."