Haaland scores twice as Norway beat Iraq 4-1 on World Cup return

Norway's prolific striker Erling Haaland wasted no time in opening his World Cup account as he found the net twice in a 4-1 defeat of Iraq in Group I on Tuesday that sent a warning to defenders in the rest of the tournament.

In the 29th minute of his country's first World Cup match in 28 years, Haaland slid in at the far post to connect with a low cross from left back David Moller Wolfe.